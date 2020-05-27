Photos: Major Damage Reported in Montague County After Possible Tornado

8 photos
1/8
NBC5
Damage was extensive in Bowie after a possible tornado touched down in the city Friday night. (NBC5)
2/8
NBC5
Damage was extensive in Bowie after a possible tornado touched down in the city Friday night.
3/8
NBC5
Damage was extensive in Bowie after a possible tornado touched down in the city Friday night.
4/8
NBC5
There was extensive damage in Bowie, Texas, after a possible tornado was reported there Friday night.
5/8
NBC5
There was extensive damage in Bowie, Texas, after a possible tornado was reported there Friday night.
6/8
NBC5
Trees were down and there was extensive damage in Bowie, Texas, after a possible tornado was reported there Friday night.
7/8
NBC5
There was extensive damage in Bowie, Texas, after a possible tornado was reported there Friday night.
8/8
NBC5
Damage seen in Bowie following an EF-1 tornado Friday night.

