Photos: Major Damage Reported in Montague County After Possible Tornado

8 photos 1/8 NBC5 Damage was extensive in Bowie after a possible tornado touched down in the city Friday night. (NBC5) 2/8 NBC5 Damage was extensive in Bowie after a possible tornado touched down in the city Friday night. 3/8 NBC5 Damage was extensive in Bowie after a possible tornado touched down in the city Friday night. 4/8 NBC5 There was extensive damage in Bowie, Texas, after a possible tornado was reported there Friday night. 5/8 NBC5 There was extensive damage in Bowie, Texas, after a possible tornado was reported there Friday night. 6/8 NBC5 Trees were down and there was extensive damage in Bowie, Texas, after a possible tornado was reported there Friday night. 7/8 NBC5 There was extensive damage in Bowie, Texas, after a possible tornado was reported there Friday night. 8/8 NBC5 Damage seen in Bowie following an EF-1 tornado Friday night.

More Photo Galleries