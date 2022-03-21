PHOTOS: Jacksboro Tornado Damage Published March 21, 2022 • Updated 2 hours ago NBC 5 viewers shared photos of damage after a tornado moved through Jacksboro, Texas on March 21, 2022. 21 photos 1/21 Tornado damage at the Jacksboro High School gym on Monday, March 21, 2022. 2/21 Tornado damage at the Jacksboro High School gym on Monday, March 21, 2022. 3/21 Tornado damage at the Jacksboro High School gym on Monday, March 21, 2022. 4/21 Tornado damage at the Jacksboro High School gym on Monday, March 21, 2022. 5/21 Kimberly Sharp Damage after a tornado moved through Jacksboro, Texas on Monday, March 21, 2022. 6/21 Kimberly Sharp Damage after a tornado moved through Jacksboro, Texas on Monday, March 21, 2022. 7/21 Kimberly Sharp Damage after a tornado moved through Jacksboro, Texas on Monday, March 21, 2022. 8/21 Kimberly Sharp Damage after a tornado moved through Jacksboro, Texas on Monday, March 21, 2022.. 9/21 Brian Osborne Took this from my back porch, I live in the southern part of Decatur. 10/21 Jessica May Just some of the damage in our neighborhood here in Jacksboro. 11/21 Jessica May Just some of the damage in our neighborhood here in Jacksboro. 12/21 Jessica May Just some of the damage in our neighborhood here in Jacksboro 13/21 Jessica May Just some of the damage in our neighborhood here in Jacksboro. 14/21 Jessica May Just some of the damage in our neighborhood here in Jacksboro. 15/21 Jessica May Just some of the damage in our neighborhood here in Jacksboro. 16/21 Jessica May Just some of the damage in our neighborhood here in Jacksboro. 17/21 Jessica May Just some of the damage in our neighborhood here in Jacksboro. 18/21 Jessica May Just some of the damage in our neighborhood here in Jacksboro. 19/21 Jessica May Just some of the damage in our neighborhood here in Jacksboro. 20/21 Jessica May Just some of the damage in our neighborhood here in Jacksboro. 21/21 Jessica May Just some of the damage in our neighborhood here in Jacksboro. This article tagged under: jacksborotornadotornado damageJack COuntyjacksboro high school More Photo Galleries Best Looks From the 2022 Oscars After-Party 2022 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion: See the Stars' Looks Your Storm Photos – March 21, 2022 In Pictures: Aerial Views of the Eastland Complex of Wildfires Burning Friday