PHOTOS: Jacksboro Tornado Damage

NBC 5 viewers shared photos of damage after a tornado moved through Jacksboro, Texas on March 21, 2022.

Tornado damage at the Jacksboro High School gym on Monday, March 21, 2022.
Tornado damage at the Jacksboro High School gym on Monday, March 21, 2022.
Tornado damage at the Jacksboro High School gym on Monday, March 21, 2022.
Tornado damage at the Jacksboro High School gym on Monday, March 21, 2022.
Kimberly Sharp
Damage after a tornado moved through Jacksboro, Texas on Monday, March 21, 2022.
Kimberly Sharp
Damage after a tornado moved through Jacksboro, Texas on Monday, March 21, 2022.
Kimberly Sharp
Damage after a tornado moved through Jacksboro, Texas on Monday, March 21, 2022.
Kimberly Sharp
Damage after a tornado moved through Jacksboro, Texas on Monday, March 21, 2022..
Brian Osborne
Took this from my back porch, I live in the southern part of Decatur.
Jessica May
Just some of the damage in our neighborhood here in Jacksboro.
Jessica May
Just some of the damage in our neighborhood here in Jacksboro.
Jessica May
Just some of the damage in our neighborhood here in Jacksboro
Jessica May
Just some of the damage in our neighborhood here in Jacksboro.
Jessica May
Just some of the damage in our neighborhood here in Jacksboro.
Jessica May
Just some of the damage in our neighborhood here in Jacksboro.
Jessica May
Just some of the damage in our neighborhood here in Jacksboro.
Jessica May
Just some of the damage in our neighborhood here in Jacksboro.
Jessica May
Just some of the damage in our neighborhood here in Jacksboro.
Jessica May
Just some of the damage in our neighborhood here in Jacksboro.
Jessica May
Just some of the damage in our neighborhood here in Jacksboro.
Jessica May
Just some of the damage in our neighborhood here in Jacksboro.

