Photos: First day of school 2024

It's back-to-school season in North Texas and NBC 5 viewers are showing how their children and grandchildren are ready for the first day of the 2024-2025 school year. You can share your photos with iSee@nbcdfw.com.
Eva Cunningham
First day of Kindergarten for Emmy Cunningham! Our favorite stuffy-Bucee made the cut!
Debra George
My granddaughters: Jerlanni Moore, Pre-K and Jermeria Moore, 8th grade
Mandi Pitzer
My daughter Everly started kindergarten yesterday in Denton ISD and had the best day! I wanted to include pics below—she loves cats and her “what I wanna be when I grow up” made us laugh.
Cristie Carter-Stewart
Linda Lyon Elementary in Rockwall
Taylor Pettis
Jewel First Day Of School First Grade. Dad & Mom Love You!!
Raymond C. Medina
First Great-granddaughter Malefic Rose Valdez PRE K Casselberry Elementary 4 yrs old.
Ashley Gilmore
FWISD first day of school!
Olivia Sanders
Back to school for my two daughters.
Margarita Weis
Morgan’s 1st day of prek she was so excited to join her big brother, Landon who will be going into 6th grade.
Daniel Villa
Zackary Luke Villa
1st grade
Loves gaming, sports, and is ready for some football! Let’s go COWBOYS!
Jennise Sims
Josiah Bankston 2nd
Ann Studaway
. Kindergarten first day, proud grandmother
Veronica Lopez
Giovanni is a Junior at Terrell High School
Adrienne Rickett
Langston is entering into the 2nd grade.
Lisa G.
Mia’s first day of 7th grade at Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD.
Walter Squalls
My Grandsons (twins) are heading off to Holy Family School in Natchez Ms.
Denise Diorio
Allison and her friend JoJo on their first day of school here in Allen, Texas.
Share your photos and videos with NBC 5 by emailing iSee@nbcdfw.com