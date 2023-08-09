PHOTOS: First day of school 2023

It's back-to-school season in North Texan and NBC 5 viewers are showing how their families are ready for the first day of class.

Torunima Roy Chaudhuri
First day at Heritage high school, Frisco ISD! Please be careful and 100% attentive drivers, pedestrians and bikers! It could cost someone their life, it’s not worth it!
Shenika Miller
Let’s make it count
Pam Manatt
Kairo Freeman had a great day of Kindergarten today. His favorite part of the day was learning!
Shenika Miller
First day of school
MaryAnn and Jessica Jones
Legend, Creed, and Walker first day of Kindergarten. The triplets did great, parents not so much.
Janet
Ryan and Caroline 1st day of 4th grade in Frisco.
Marybeth Wilkerson
Ava and Etta Wilkerson and neighbor, Max Quiggley waiting for the school bus on their first day back to LoveJoy ISD
