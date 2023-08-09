PHOTOS: First day of school 2023 Published 31 mins ago • Updated 31 mins ago It's back-to-school season in North Texan and NBC 5 viewers are showing how their families are ready for the first day of class. 8 photos 1/8 Torunima Roy Chaudhuri First day at Heritage high school, Frisco ISD! Please be careful and 100% attentive drivers, pedestrians and bikers! It could cost someone their life, it’s not worth it! 2/8 Shenika Miller Let’s make it count 3/8 Pam Manatt Kairo Freeman had a great day of Kindergarten today. His favorite part of the day was learning! 4/8 Shenika Miller First day of school 5/8 MaryAnn and Jessica Jones Legend, Creed, and Walker first day of Kindergarten. The triplets did great, parents not so much. 6/8 Janet Ryan and Caroline 1st day of 4th grade in Frisco. 7/8 Marybeth Wilkerson Ava and Etta Wilkerson and neighbor, Max Quiggley waiting for the school bus on their first day back to LoveJoy ISD 8/8 Share your photos and videos with NBC 5 by emailing iSee@nbcdfw.com This article tagged under: back to schoolisee@nbcdfw.com More Photo Galleries PHOTOS: Hot job work selfies State Fair of Texas 2023 Big Tex Choice Awards finalists PHOTOS: Dog Days of Summer 2023 – Gallery II Photos: Meow Wolf's ‘The Real Unreal' opens in Grapevine