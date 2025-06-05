Dog Days of Summer 2025

Each year North Texans share how their furry friends stay cool during the Dog Days of Summer via iSee@nbcdfw.com. You can also submit online.

The pool is open, and Raisin is in perfect form!
This is Gator. 1.5 year old Blue Heeler from Farmersville Tx. When he is not playing with his piggy sister’s, Dixie and Pepper he’s floating in the pool on his float or swimming around like the gator he is. [image0.jpeg]<br /> Sent from my iPhone
This is Gator. 1.5 year old Blue Heeler from Farmersville Tx. When he is not playing with his piggy sister's, Dixie and Pepper he's floating in the pool on his float or swimming around like the gator he is.
Doug Helixon
Stormy is back! Doug from Lake Dallas
Doug Helixon
Stormy is back! Doug from Lake Dallas
Baylor is our eight-year-old lab/German Shepherd mix rescue, who loves to run along the waves at the beach.
Baylor is our eight-year-old lab/German Shepherd mix rescue, who loves to run along the waves at the beach.
This is Pepper the pontoon princess; Mansfield TX Sent from my Verizon, Samsung Galaxy smartphone<br /> Get Outlook for Android
This is Pepper the pontoon princess; Mansfield TX
"Best Buds" – Two neighborhood dogs making a splash while retrieving the same stick together. I photographed the two dogs while on a photo walk at a local reservoir.
 Royse City, TX Ray Testa
“Best Buds” – Two neighborhood dogs making a splash while retrieving the same stick together. I photographed the two dogs while on a photo walk at a local reservoir.
 Royse City, TX Ray Testa
My sweet doggie Buster & I, enjoying our time at the Hurst Dog Park on a really nice day. Woof! 🐾Mark Powhatan in Bedford, Tx.
This is Dolly from Ponder, Tx. She is 2 and summer is her favorite time. She enjoys being a baked potato in the sun as well as enjoy some watermelon from our favorite 380 farm stand!
This is Paco getting ready lake day Lanita Maddox<br /> maddoxlanita@gmail.com<br /> 469-776-1915
This is Paco getting ready lake day Lanita Maddox
This is Dolly from Ponder, Tx. She is 2 and summer is her favorite time. She enjoys being a baked potato in the sun as well as enjoy some watermelon from our favorite 380 farm stand!
This is how a rescued German Shepard puppy out of Los Angeles fires, surviving heat in North Texas what a burger stop he even barks at the sign he’s getting his favorite H20 with extra ice.
Even our Westie, Layla, tunes to NBC5 to get the latest, most accurate<br /> weather forecasts from you, Rick… Thank you and all of NBC 5 Weather<br /> Experts for keeping us informed! The Suekups
Share your photos and videos with NBC 5 by emailing iSee@nbcdfw.com
