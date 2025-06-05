Dog Days of Summer 2025 Published 1 hour ago • Updated 1 hour ago Each year North Texans share how their furry friends stay cool during the Dog Days of Summer via iSee@nbcdfw.com. You can also submit online. 15 photos 1/15 Page & Sheila The pool is open, and Raisin is in perfect form! 2/15 Whitney Eaves This is Gator. 1.5 year old Blue Heeler from Farmersville Tx. When he is not playing with his piggy sister’s, Dixie and Pepper he’s floating in the pool on his float or swimming around like the gator he is. [image0.jpeg] Sent from my iPhone 3/15 Doug Helixon [IMG_3736.jpg] [IMG_3741.jpg] [IMG_3743.jpg]Stormy is back! Doug from Lake Dallas Doug Helixon Business Development O: 214-466-1201 | C: 214-435-6109 1841 W. Northwest Highway | Dallas, TX75220 Mail: PO Box 540667 | Dallas, TX 75354 https://urldefense.com/v3/__http://www.kpostcompany.com__;!!PIZeeW5wscynRQ!t45u9l3z8932VPi7qAVnhs-OdHRbey3m2F9-g7kZJz-9CrHuvA6CUXctIQtaZhO-N8KC5RzEa6Pi3GAQ8DXrw6IF$ Schedule Roof Inspection Explore Our Service Offerings 4/15 Doug Helixon [IMG_3736.jpg] [IMG_3741.jpg] [IMG_3743.jpg]Stormy is back! Doug from Lake Dallas Doug Helixon Business Development O: 214-466-1201 | C: 214-435-6109 1841 W. Northwest Highway | Dallas, TX75220 Mail: PO Box 540667 | Dallas, TX 75354 https://urldefense.com/v3/__http://www.kpostcompany.com__;!!PIZeeW5wscynRQ!t45u9l3z8932VPi7qAVnhs-OdHRbey3m2F9-g7kZJz-9CrHuvA6CUXctIQtaZhO-N8KC5RzEa6Pi3GAQ8DXrw6IF$ Schedule Roof Inspection Explore Our Service Offerings 5/15 Rob Vaughn Baylor is our eight-year-old lab/German Shepherd mix rescue, who loves to run along the waves at the beach. 6/15 Rob Vaughn Baylor is our eight-year-old lab/German Shepherd mix rescue, who loves to run along the waves at the beach. 7/15 Elise Hightower This is Pepper the pontoon princess; Mansfield TX Sent from my Verizon, Samsung Galaxy smartphone Get Outlook for Android 8/15 ramasn “Best Buds” – Two neighborhood dogs making a splash while retrieving the same stick together. I photographed the two dogs while on a photo walk at a local reservoir. Royse City, TX Ray Testa Ray Testa Photography 214-675-2200 9/15 mtawhatan Sent from my GalaxyMy sweet doggie Buster & I, enjoying our time at the Hurst Dog Park on a really nice day. Woof! 🐾Mark Powhatan in Bedford, Tx. 10/15 Whitney Eaves This is Dolly from Ponder, Tx. She is 2 and summer is her favorite time. She enjoys being a baked potato in the sun as well as enjoy some watermelon from our favorite 380 farm stand! 11/15 Lanita Maddox This is Paco getting ready lake day Lanita Maddox maddoxlanita@gmail.com 469-776-1915 12/15 Whitney Eaves This is Dolly from Ponder, Tx. She is 2 and summer is her favorite time. She enjoys being a baked potato in the sun as well as enjoy some watermelon from our favorite 380 farm stand! 13/15 Lorene Wheeler This is how a rescued German Shepard puppy out of Los Angeles fires, surviving heat in North Texas what a burger stop he even barks at the sign he’s getting his favorite H20 with extra ice. 14/15 M S Even our Westie, Layla, tunes to NBC5 to get the latest, most accurate weather forecasts from you, Rick… Thank you and all of NBC 5 Weather Experts for keeping us informed! The Suekups 15/15 Share your photos and videos with NBC 5 by emailing iSee@nbcdfw.com This article tagged under: isee@nbcdfw.compets More Photo Galleries Fan Expo Dallas 2025 Saharan dust arrives in Gulf of Mexico Photos: Hail golf ball size and larger in North Texas on June 1, 2025 Peacock struts around Studios at DFW, home to NBC 5