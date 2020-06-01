Photos: Cleanup Begins in Downtown Dallas, Deep Ellum After Protests Over George Floyd’s Death

4 photos 1/4 NBC5 A mural in Deep Ellum depicted George Floyd, Atatiana Jefferson, Jordan Edwards and Botham Jean, all of whom died at the hands of law enforcement. 2/4 NBC5 3/4 NBC5 4/4 NBC5 The Giant Eyeball sculpture in downtown Dallas was spray painted to say "Now U C Us" and "I Can't Breathe" following a night of protests in the city.

