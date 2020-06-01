Photos: Cleanup Begins in Downtown Dallas, Deep Ellum After Protests Over George Floyd’s Death

A mural in Deep Ellum depicted George Floyd, Atatiana Jefferson, Jordan Edwards and Botham Jean, all of whom died at the hands of law enforcement.
The Giant Eyeball sculpture in downtown Dallas was spray painted to say "Now U C Us" and "I Can't Breathe" following a night of protests in the city.

