Photos: Check Out The ‘Fantasy Gifts' in the 2021 Neiman Marcus Christmas Book

32 photos 1/32 Neiman Marcus The Mughal Heart Diamond is the ultimate expression of everlasting love, and an example of the unique and unparalleled gemstones Neiman Marcus offers. 4/32 Neiman Marcus The Vista Alegre Personalized Dinnerware Fantasy Gift is comprised of a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Portugal for you and a (1) guest and the opportunity to design your own bespoke fine porcelain place setting with one of the most prestigious porcelain Portuguese brands, Vista Alegre. 10/32 Neiman Marcus The Barrett-Jackson HUMMEREV Fantasy Gift was created for the drivers with an eye on the future. This Fantasy Gift offers customers an exclusive edition of HUMMEREV Edition 1, the world's first fully electric super truck. 14/32 Neiman Marcus The Little People, BIG DREAMS™ Fantasy Gift is made for avid readers and dreamers alike! As part of this gift, you and your little ones will travel to London to meet with Maria Isabel Sánchez Vegara, author and creator of the best-selling series, Little People, BIG DREAMS™, to co-write and create a personalized edition featuring a story from your family. 20/32 Neiman Marcus The Ultimate Renewable Luxury Experience Fantasy Gift is perfectly packaged for the eco-conscious, fashion-forward person in your life (or yourself!). As part of this gift, you and your little ones will travel to London to meet with Maria Isabel Sánchez Vegara, author and creator of the best-selling series, Little People, BIG DREAMS™, to co-write and create a personalized edition featuring a story from your family. 17/32 Neiman Marcus The Little People, BIG DREAMS™ Fantasy Gift is made for avid readers and dreamers alike! As part of this gift, you and your little ones will travel to London to meet with Maria Isabel Sánchez Vegara, author and creator of the best-selling series, Little People, BIG DREAMS™, to co-write and create a personalized edition featuring a story from your family. 18/32 Neiman Marcus The Little People, BIG DREAMS™ Fantasy Gift is made for avid readers and dreamers alike! As part of this gift, you and your little ones will travel to London to meet with Maria Isabel Sánchez Vegara, author and creator of the best-selling series, Little People, BIG DREAMS™, to co-write and create a personalized edition featuring a story from your family. 19/32 Neiman Marcus The Little People, BIG DREAMS™ Fantasy Gift is made for avid readers and dreamers alike! As part of this gift, you and your little ones will travel to London to meet with Maria Isabel Sánchez Vegara, author and creator of the best-selling series, Little People, BIG DREAMS™, to co-write and create a personalized edition featuring a story from your family. 20/32 Neiman Marcus The Ultimate Renewable Luxury Experience Fantasy Gift is perfectly packaged for the eco-conscious, fashion-forward person in your life (or yourself!). This gift is comprised of three stops, which can be done out of order if needed, for you to ignite and elevate your circular-economy journey with FASHIONPHILE founder Sarah Davis and Neiman Marcus Fashion and Lifestyle Director Lisa Aiken. 24/32 Neiman Marcus The Roaring Twenties Fantasy Gift is the perfect present for someone looking to celebrate bigger than ever before. This gift is comprised of three stops, which can be done out of order if needed, for you to ignite and elevate your circular-economy journey with FASHIONPHILE founder Sarah Davis and Neiman Marcus Fashion and Lifestyle Director Lisa Aiken. 23/32 Neiman Marcus The Ultimate Renewable Luxury Experience Fantasy Gift is perfectly packaged for the eco-conscious, fashion-forward person in your life (or yourself!). This gift is comprised of three stops, which can be done out of order if needed, for you to ignite and elevate your circular-economy journey with FASHIONPHILE founder Sarah Davis and Neiman Marcus Fashion and Lifestyle Director Lisa Aiken. 24/32 Neiman Marcus The Roaring Twenties Fantasy Gift is the perfect present for someone looking to celebrate bigger than ever before. As part of this gift, you and 19 guests will attend an exclusive soirée at the famed Apollo Theater by party planner extraordinaire Bronson van Wyck. 29/32 Neiman Marcus The Winter Magic Fantasy Gift, made for thrill seekers and statement makers, is comprised of a three(3)-night expedition to Jackson Hole's premier luxury destination, Caldera House, where you and up to five (5) guests will embark on a ski adventure like no other with international champion skier Lindsey Vonn. As part of this gift, you and 19 guests will attend an exclusive soirée at the famed Apollo Theater by party planner extraordinaire Bronson van Wyck. 28/32 Neiman Marcus The Roaring Twenties Fantasy Gift is the perfect present for someone looking to celebrate bigger than ever before. As part of this gift, you and 19 guests will attend an exclusive soirée at the famed Apollo Theater by party planner extraordinaire Bronson van Wyck. 29/32 Neiman Marcus The Winter Magic Fantasy Gift, made for thrill seekers and statement makers, is comprised of a three(3)-night expedition to Jackson Hole’s premier luxury destination, Caldera House, where you and up to five (5) guests will embark on a ski adventure like no other with international champion skier Lindsey Vonn. 30/32 Neiman Marcus The Winter Magic Fantasy Gift, made for thrill seekers and statement makers, is comprised of a three(3)-night expedition to Jackson Hole’s premier luxury destination, Caldera House, where you and up to five (5) guests will embark on a ski adventure like no other with international champion skier Lindsey Vonn. 31/32 Neiman Marcus The Winter Magic Fantasy Gift, made for thrill seekers and statement makers, is comprised of a three(3)-night expedition to Jackson Hole’s premier luxury destination, Caldera House, where you and up to five (5) guests will embark on a ski adventure like no other with international champion skier Lindsey Vonn. 32/32 Neiman Marcus The Winter Magic Fantasy Gift, made for thrill seekers and statement makers, is comprised of a three(3)-night expedition to Jackson Hole’s premier luxury destination, Caldera House, where you and up to five (5) guests will embark on a ski adventure like no other with international champion skier Lindsey Vonn.

