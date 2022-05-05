PHOTOS: Celebrating the Class of 2022 Published 2 hours ago • Updated 9 mins ago NBC 5 viewers shared photos of their high school and college graduates as we celebrate the Class of 2022. 18 photos 1/18 Tammy Richardson Avery Richardson (with her show horse Dan), graduating from Colleyville Heritage. Attending Texas A&M Corpus Christi, Majoring in Marine Biology. 2/18 Montrez Sowles attends Everman High School and after he graduates he wants to attend a 2 year college for business and start a clothing store business in Colorado. 3/18 Martima Mays Jocelyn Parker-Mays Graduating with a Bachelors of Art in Psychology with a minor in Habilitation of the Deaf Hard-of-Hearing. 4/18 April Macdonald Braden Waters from Kenndale High School, will be attending NorthWestern Oklahoma State in August after graduation. 5/18 Lisa Perkins Claire is also a College of Liberal Arts Deans Distinguished Graduate. 6/18 Nichola Hughes Antonese Tatum from Fort Worth, TX will be graduating from the Langston University in OKL on May 14,2022 with her BA in Psychology. Her family is very proud of her and wish her much success. 7/18 Laurie Benefield Crystal Benefield will receive her Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Criminal Justice from UNTD. She is in the honors program and will begin working at the Salvation Army Center in Dallas after graduation. She began volunteering at a child placement facility at 16 years old and so began her desire to help. She is looking forward to serving the needs of Dallas’ less fortunate. 8/18 Patricia Hauser This is my granddaughter, Sydney Noelle Dennis. She will be graduating from Mansfield High School on May 27th. Sydney is a Bookkeeper at Market Street Groceries and will be attending Tarrant County College in the fall, then moving on to Texas Tech to pursue a degree in Veterinary Science. Proud parents – Stacy & Patrice Dennis 9/18 Emily Nichols amantha Nichols graduating Richland High School from North Richland Hills Class of 2022 We are so proud of her accomplishments and proud that she plans on joining the medical field and becoming a RN. 10/18 Heather Morgan Hannah Claire Pool Senior 2022 Rice High School Rice, Texas 11/18 Jacobb Cornwell finished DeSoto High school this year with his CNA through the DeSoto career center on campus, he also was leadership captain in ROTC finishing with 4yrs in the program. He’ll attend Prairie View this fall, pursuing his Nursing Degree. 12/18 Stephanie Jenkins Rylee Jenkins going to attend McLennan Community College in Waco – entrepreneurship 13/18 Dylania Kuppler Kaleigh Kuppler is graduating next Saturday from Texas Women’s University with a degree in Dental Hygiene. She also is an alumn with Alpha Omicron Pi. Her family is so proud of her accomplishments. 14/18 Dylania Kuppler Kaleigh Kuppler is graduating next Saturday from Texas Women’s University with a degree in Dental Hygiene. She also is an alumn with Alpha Omicron Pi. Her family is so proud of her accomplishments. 15/18 Dylania Kuppler Kaleigh Kuppler is graduating next Saturday from Texas Women’s University with a degree in Dental Hygiene. She also is an alumn with Alpha Omicron Pi. Her family is so proud of her accomplishments. 16/18 Jan Lacina Caroline Lacina is a senior at Trinity Valley School, and is attending TCU in the Fall. She is attending TCUs Honors College and Nursing Program, and she is also involved with the TCU Startalk program—a two year program for intermediate level Chinese speakers: https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://addran.tcu.edu/modern-language-studies/startalk/index.php__;!!PIZeeW5wscynRQ!qDhqwyoKWdyZzM6C0WlTUHS2wqa9qg7-Jn1hDnZJXxDGJ9qYdBjrvJOf4w49W_R6fnU3E1A3Q3jR2D0B$ Caroline loves community service and through serving her community with NCL, and with the Mercy Clinic in Fort Worth–she determined that she wants a service related job in the nursing field. 17/18 Jan Lacina Grace Lacina is a senior at Trinity Valley School and is attending Baylor University as a Pre-Nursing major. Grace also loves serving her community, and has been thankful for the opportunities of serving her community through the National Charity League. She has served through various community agencies both in NCL and through TVS community service opportunities. She spent last summer volunteering at Mercy Clinic in Fort Worth, and hopes to continue the volunteer work at a medical clinic throughout her college years. 18/18 Share your photos and videos with NBC 5 by emailing iSee@nbcdfw.com This article tagged under: Class of 2022isee@nbcdfw.comgraduates More Photo Galleries PHOTOS: Creepy Dolls Wash Ashore on Padre Island Photos: Protests Erupt Across the Nation After Supreme Court Leak of Roe v. Wade Draft Overturning Abortion Rights The 2022 Met Gala in Photos PHOTOS: ‘Adam's Corner' at Dallas VA's Fisher House Expands