Photos: ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ at The Gaylord Texan Resort

The Gaylord Texan Resort's 16th annual "Lone Star Christmas" is officially underway in Grapevine. That means the very popular ICE! exhibit is now open, too. ICE! is a magical walk-through holiday exhibit featuring 2 million pounds of hand-carved ice sculptures that tell the tale of the beloved holiday classic, "A Charlie Brown Christmas" by Charles Schultz.