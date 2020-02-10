Valentine’s Day Boxes by Students Across North Texas

By Hannah Jones

Friday is Valentine's Day, and kids across North Texas are showing off their homemade Valentine's Day boxes

1/9
Jacob Haynes
Carlisle and Stone’s Valentine’s box.
2/9
Destinee Juliano
Valentine’s box shaped like a cat.
3/9
Ashley Chavez
9-year-old Parker’s Valentine’s box. Parker is a student at Ponder Elementary School.
4/9
Rachel Richter
Valentine’s box by a 5th grader at Pantego Christian Academy in Arlington.
5/9
Susan Stevens
Sammy’s Valentine’s box.
6/9
Ashley Fowler
Valentine’s box by a student at Coleman Elementary in Cleburne.
7/9
Angela Rawls
7-year-old Bradley’s Valentine’s box. Bradley is a student at Paradise Elementary school.
8/9
Angela Rawls
7-year-old Brentley’s Valentine’s box. Brentley is a student at Paradise Elementary School.
9/9
Robert and Brittany Littrell
Peyton’s Valentine’s box.

This article tagged under:

Valentine's Day

