State Fair of Texas 2023 Big Tex Choice Awards finalists Published 22 mins ago • Updated 13 mins ago Savory and sweet fair food creations compete for the Texas-sized honor of a Big Tex Choice Award 10 photos 1/10 State Fair of Texas DEEP FRIED CHEESY CRAB TATER BITES by Isaac Rousso 2/10 State Fair of Texas DEEP FRIED PHO by Michelle Le 3/10 State Fair of Texas LOADED FRIES PIZZA by Tom Grace 4/10 State Fair of Texas OX'CELLENT SOUL ROLL by Kerston and Shawn Thorns 5/10 State Fair of Texas TURKEY RIBS by Abel Gonzales 6/10 State Fair of Texas BISCOFF® DELIGHT by Stephen El Gidi 7/10 State Fair of Texas BOURBON BANANA CARAMEL SOPAPILLA by Cody and Lauren Hays 8/10 State Fair of Texas FERNIE'S FRIED CHERRY PIE IN THE SKY by Christi Erpillo and Johnna McKee 9/10 State Fair of Texas SWEET ENCANTO by Tony and Terry Bednar 10/10 State Fair of Texas TRAIL-ADE by Ruth Hauntz This article tagged under: State Fair of Texas