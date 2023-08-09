State Fair of Texas 2023 Big Tex Choice Awards finalists

Savory and sweet fair food creations compete for the Texas-sized honor of a Big Tex Choice Award

10 photos
1/10
State Fair of Texas
DEEP FRIED CHEESY CRAB TATER BITES by Isaac Rousso
2/10
State Fair of Texas
DEEP FRIED PHO by Michelle Le
3/10
State Fair of Texas
LOADED FRIES PIZZA by Tom Grace
4/10
State Fair of Texas
OX’CELLENT SOUL ROLL by Kerston and Shawn Thorns
5/10
State Fair of Texas
TURKEY RIBS by Abel Gonzales
6/10
State Fair of Texas
BISCOFF® DELIGHT by Stephen El Gidi
7/10
State Fair of Texas
BOURBON BANANA CARAMEL SOPAPILLA
by Cody and Lauren Hays
8/10
State Fair of Texas
FERNIE’S FRIED CHERRY PIE IN THE SKY by Christi Erpillo and Johnna McKee
9/10
State Fair of Texas
SWEET ENCANTO by Tony and Terry Bednar
10/10
State Fair of Texas
TRAIL-ADE by Ruth Hauntz

This article tagged under:

State Fair of Texas

More Photo Galleries

PHOTOS: Dog Days of Summer 2023 – Gallery II
PHOTOS: Dog Days of Summer 2023 – Gallery II
Photos: Meow Wolf's ‘The Real Unreal' opens in Grapevine
Photos: Meow Wolf's ‘The Real Unreal' opens in Grapevine
Velvet Taco's new Chat GPTaco
Velvet Taco's new Chat GPTaco
Photos: Five Siegfried and Roy cats move from Las Vegas to North Texas
Photos: Five Siegfried and Roy cats move from Las Vegas to North Texas
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us