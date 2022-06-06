PHOTOS: Dog Days of Summer 2022

Each year North Texans share how their furry friends stay cool during the Dog Days of Summer via iSee@nbcdfw.com. You can also submit online.

18 photos
1/18
Whitney Floyd
Bailey catching some rays. She loves to float on her raft.
2/18
3/18
Tony Summers
Esme hanging out in the rain filled fire pit despite having a perfectly
good swimming pool!!!
4/18
Sue Caldwell
Schools out for summer! Featuring Dixie
5/18
6/18
Kari
Mia a spunky Pomsky with a husky attitude. Enjoying her first dip of the summer season
7/18
Theresa Lindsay
GASPAR, the Aussiedoodle, chilling with baby Ford and Ryan!!
8/18
Susan Haran
Keeping Cool: ﻿Here is August, Rose, and Jersey playing in pool, and keeping cool. August-yellow lab, Rose-brown, &; Jersey-black.
9/18
Judy Fusco
Kensi, a 4 year old Golden Retriever, loves being a flag bearer. She’s a proud Golden!
10/18
Angela Worley
This is my sweet Haggard! He’s an Australian Shepherd and he’s almost four moths old, but this little boy does not like thunder storms. We are outside and he is praising the Lord that the Rain is over and the sun is shining again! He says hallelujah!
11/18
Brian
Angel loves riding in the front seat during the summer heat.
12/18
Candace Pucci
Frenchies love to ride in truck with window rolled down. Lots of smiles in vehicles at stop lights.
Sent photo by Candace Pucci in Frisco TX
925.366.9555
(Clay & Dyan Nelson – sister’s pups)
13/18
david farrel
Jade see me putting on my slide she goes tries to get her leash for me.
Obviously she enjoys a road trip soaking up some A/C.
14/18
Nicky Boden
This is our sweet boy, Bubba. He loves napping on our back patio when the temperatures are cooler.
15/18
Raiderette Rosè and Raider Rèmy saying have a Raider of a day! Go Raiders!!
16/18
Jennifer woodard
My 14 week old foster Puppy Gisele (from Apollo Support and Rescue) sliding into summer ! She has a blast playing in her splash pad ! She got adopted yesterday and is now named Sunflower 🌻 her new family ordered her a splash pad after seeing videos of her playing on it 🥰
17/18
Lakeydra Crockett
My Leo Out by the pool enjoying the Texas heat.
18/18
