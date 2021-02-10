Parades May Have Been Cancelled, But True Fans Are Still Celebrating ‘Yardi Gras'

This is Mobile, Alabama, the birthplace of Mardi Gras. It began there in 1703, long before the tradition started in New Orleans. Since the parades were canceled this year due to the pandemic, hundreds of people decorated their homes as "house floats,” bringing the parades to porches this year.

