Brag About Your Grad – Gallery III

Graduation ceremonies have been postponed or canceled or won't be the same as years past because of the coronavirus pandemic, but NBC 5 is letting you brag about your grad by sending photos to iSee@nbcdfw.com!
Kathleen Joyce
Emily is my youngest daughter that will graduate Texas Tech with a degree in Public Relations and certified in Sports Media. She has interned with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Dallas Stars! She is currently looking for work; I hope she stays in the DFW area as her family is here, but I am sure she will follow her heart.
Kathleen Joyce
Rachel Knapp
This is Bryce Knapp. He’s a senior at Martin High School and will be attending Texas Tech in the fall where he was accepted into the Music Program so that he can pursue Music Education. He was recently awarded his Eagle Scout award from the Boy Scouts of America and is a National Hispanic Merit Scholar.
Lori Lewis
2 bachelors degrees from UTA
Cheryl Bagley
Blake Bagley is a member of the National Honor Society and will graduate in the top 10% of his class at Burleson High School. Next fall he will attend Texas A&M University in College Station where he will pursue a degree in Engineering. We would like to celebrate his accomplishments and wish him the best for a bright future.
Kynna Davidson
Nicholas from Bridgeport High School is 17 years old and graduating 17th in his class! We could not be more proud of the amazing man he has become!
Courtney Carpenter
This is my 2020 Senior at Midlothian Heritage High School, Kelsey Carpenter! She will be attending UTSA on a Volleyball Scholarship. As a Jaguar Volleyball Team Co-Captain, District MVP, All-State Team Selection, and a Top 10% Honor Graduate, she has accepted this COVID 19 situation with understanding, grace, and mature perspective. We are incredibly proud of this young woman! We are grateful to the experiences and relationships she has developed over the years in Midlothian ISD! Thank you!
Courtney Carpenter
Kelsi Perry
Kelsi J Perry Ticonderoga High School Class of 2020
Andrew Collins
This is my granddaughter, Katarina Collins. She graduates this year in Amsterdam and has been accepted at Indiana University.
Leslie Brewer
This is Bella Grace. She is a 6th grader and she used her potholder loom kit to make face masks for family and friends to keep them safe. Blessings
Keyera Burns
I am Keyera Burns I am a graduating senior from the Health Professions School at Townview Magnet Center. I am an A Honor Roll student as well as member of The National Honor Society. I will be attending the University of Texas Arlington in the fall to pursue a degree in nursing. My dream and drive to be a nurse is to help families that are in need of medical help and challenges as I was so blessED to have great doctors and nurses to help me overcome the many health challenges that I was faced with growing up.
Elizabeth Luciano
Let me introduce you to my senior, Isabella Luciano. She is graduating from MacArthur High School and will be attending Texas Tech University in the fall to study Pre-Nursing. Thank you so much for doing this and making our kids feel special during this time.
Adrienne Perry (mom)
Colby is graduating from Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia, AR with a Major in Biology and a Minor in Chemistry, and is a proud member of Alpha phi Alpha fraternity. Colby plans to take the rest of this year to prepare for his Mcat exam then is looking to study at Meharry Medical School in Nashville, TN.
Enrique Mendiola Jr.
This is my daughter Andrea, graduating with a Masters in Biomedical Science from Midwestern University.
Enrique Mendiola Jr.
Leslie & Bill Meyer
Good morning,We are blessed and proud to have TWO 2020 graduates. Our daughter Stephanie Meyer is graduating from the University of North Texas (Go Mean Green!) with a degree in marketing and advertising. She has recently been accepted into the American Advertising Federation’s Alpha Delta Sigma Honor Society. She will be participating in a summer internship program at AT&T this summer. All the best to all 2020 graduates-stay safe and healthy!
Leslie & Bill Meyer
We are blessed and proud to have TWO 2020 graduates. Our son Erik Meyer is graduating from Plano West Senior High School. He plans to study Construction Management at Collin College in the fall. A former football and lacrosse player in Plano, Erik currently practices the martial arts of Jiu Jitsu and Muay Thai and can hardly wait to be able to safely get back to the gym. All the best to all 2020 graduates-stay safe and healthy!
Susan Ketterer
Braswell High School senior, Jacob Ketterer, is graduating with a 4.7 GPA, is a varsity athlete, NHS member, and an Eagle Scout. Jacob has been awarded a Presdential Scholarship from University of Texas in Arlington and will be majoring in Aerospace in the fall.
Angi Magaña
Gabriel Magaña is a senior at Trinity High School in Euless, Texas. He is an International Baccalaureate candidate and the valedictorian of his class. Gabe has been involved in multiple extracurricular activities such as the Hurst Euless Bedford Student Ambassadors, Junior World Affairs Council, Youth in Government, and Spanish Honor Society. Next year, he will major in Computer Science at Stanford University. The whole family including 4 sisters are very proud of him! — Angi & David Magaña(P.S. David & I met while working at NBC 5–then KXAS–in 1995-6.)
Sam Hecht
Name:Abby Hecht (Pronounced Hekt)High School:Legacy Christian AcademyCollege:University of MinnesotaDegree:Strategic Communications
Ileen Macias
This is my daughter,Layla Casanova. Senior Class of 2020 at South Grand Prairie Highschool . Sent from my iPhone
Ashley Shelton
I am submitting this information about my sister Symia. She is a Senior at Nimitz High School in Irving where she is in National Honor Society. She is also the Social President of the Vikas Dance Team. I am so proud of her and love her to pieces. I cannot wait to see her succeed in the future as she attends Midwestern State University. Ashley Shelton💍🎀🎉
watson kadira
jasmine padhani
This is Reyhan Sivji He is graduating from Coppell High School and will be attending University of Austin in the Fall with a scholarship. Jasmine Padhani
Valerie Mireles
Prom was cx but I was still able to get some amazing pictures taken! Alexis Montes Northside high school She has dreams in becoming a neonatologist after graduation.
Yolanda Shephard
Our senior Jasmine Shephard, she’s a senior at Kennedale High School, she is also an honor graduate in the fall she will be attending Hutson Tillotson University in Austin Texas.
Marla Prengler
My senior Cole Prengler is 18 yrs old from Memorial High School in Frisco Tx. He is the youngest of 3 boys, so Cole has always had to learn how to “keep up, & be independent!!” Opening the school in 2018 as a Junior, Cole has been a leader on and off the football field, as well in the classroom. He is an honor student, and received MANY AWARDS: ALL DISTRICT DEFENSIVE LINEBACKER, ALL STATE DEFENSIVE PLAYER HONORABLE MENTION, ACADEMIC ALL STATE DEFENSIVE PLAYER, AND 2019 VOTES LINEBACKER OF THE YEAR ( from his coaches and teammates). This was supposed to be an Inaugural YEAR for him and his classmates. They are the FIRST GRADUATING CLASS from Memorial High School. He was accepted to In and Out of State Colleges and was offered numerous Football offers. Cole has decided not to pursue Football in College, but to follow a path for an education in business. Cole is undecided as to where he will end up next year… Will it be Colorado @ Boulder or AUSTIN TX…???? Stay Tuned. Congrats to ALL THE 2020 GRADS!!!!! #oneproudmomof#33…
Sandra Tumey
Jack is a Senior at TCU. He is graduating with a Bachelor of Biology with a minor in Environmental Science. He is also a member of the Army Reserves and will soon be commissioned as an Officer in the US Army. His plan is to take the MCAT and work in the field of medicine. We are super proud of him! Sandra T (mom) Sent from Outlook
Nelda Funk
This is my granddaughter, Jasmine Peery. She is graduating from Ferris High School. She is an A-honor roll student and participates in dual credit and AP classes. She is involved in the National Honor Society, a class officer, and she has taken different leadership opportunities. She finished number 4 in her class out 179. She played basketball for 3 years and also cheered for 3 years. She finished out her senior year doing what she loved the most, which was cheerleading. She was selected to be a part of the TGCA All-State Team and the TGCA All-Star Team, where she got to go cheer at a basketball game with other cheerleaders in Texas. She also made the All-American Team at camp in the summer. Jasmine is involved in a health class, where she will be given an exam to take to become a certified Patient Care Technician. She got accepted at the University of Texas at Arlington, which is where she will be attending in the Fall. She will be majoring in nursing and wants to deliver babies in the future.
Susan Keene
Miller Keene is graduating from The University of Colorado at Boulder. He is getting his degree in International Affairs and with a minor in Business Administration. After graduation, he is going to work abroad in Argentina teaching English. GO BUFFS!!
Jeana Stewart
Here is my son and 2020 graduate. Hunter Estrada Baylor University Biology/Pre-Med Major
Hunter plans to attend medical school next year and hopes to become a physician.
Hunter will graduate on May 16, 2020, but will not walk until August due to COVID-19.
Brianna Lutrell
I’d like to brag about my sister, Allie, who currently attends UNT and is graduating this semester. She’s an oil painting major and is an amazing artist (example attached below). After graduation, she will use her art skills to work as a marketing manager for a Dallas based mortgage company.
Brianna Lutrell
Brandon Ingram 2020 Sasche High School. GISD graduate
Rosetta Crayton
After serving 4 years in the United States Navy, Jerry Crayton II will be receiving a BA degree in Corporate Communication and Public Affairs from SMU on May 16,2020.
Liz Salas
Nemo Salas-Connor Covenant Christian Academy – Colleyville 2020 Grad
Angie Leal
Amber Vinton, Will Graduate from Lake Dallas High School , She is an ambitious young lady and very determined.She will be attending NCTC Community College and will be studying criminal justice . With the hopes of becoming a police officer. We are very proud or her.
Angela D. Jones
ELMO JONES IV CLASS OF 2020 Graduating from Texas Southern University B.B.A. in Marketing
Melissa Taylor
The year 2020 has been a bit of a train wreck for my sweet daughter, Maddy Taylor, but she has taken it in stride. With her senior soccer year abruptly coming to a halt, Maddy has set her eyes on her future with an academic scholarship and a scholarship to play soccer at Oklahoma Wesleyan University while earning a degree and following in this proud mama’s footsteps as an elementary teacher. Her heart is as big as her smile! We could not be more proud.
Angela Denise Jones
EL’LOHNA DENISE JONES CLASS OF 2020 Graduating from Hampton University M.S. in Medical Science She will attend Howard University College of Dentistry
Barry Preston
After graduating from Woodrow Wilson High School in May 2020, Evan Preston will be attending Austin College.
Ms. Stephanie
Her name is Tatiyana Bickems. She’s graduating from University of North Texas in Denton with her Bachelors Degree in Elementary Education w/ESL Certification. She has already accepted a job as a 3rd grade Math teacher in the Carrolton-Farmers Branch ISD.Sent from Yahoo Mail on Android
melissarideout1980
Angelica Doporto attends Fossil Ridge High School Keller, Texas
Cynthia Reynolds
This is my Son Adrian he graduated early from Keys high school in October. He says he is glad that he graduated early. Now he is waiting to walk across the stage to get his Diploma. He plans to go Art Institute of Houston in the fall.
Grant Hamilton
Good morning,I was hoping to brag about my son, Nicolas Hamilton, who is a senior at Frisco High School. He’s a member of National Honor Society, National Art Honor Society and will be attending Angelo State University in San Angelo in the fall.
earlene bowen
High School Senior Israel Bowen of Newton Texas home of back to back state champs Newton Eagles! Will be pursuing business administration and welding @ Tyler Junior College in Tyler, Texas
Mariana Quintana
Maggie Castile is a senior at Lamar High School in Arlington, Texas. She has been accepted to the University of Houston where she will majorin Biology and then intends to go to Pharmacy School at U of H as well.She has been a student in AISD since kindergarten and she misses her friends and school dearly. Mariana Quintana / Aubrey CastileParents of Senior 2020
Sara Szumski – OSU GRADUATE // class of 2020! So proud of this young lady. Go Pokes!
earlene bowen
Renee Ziegler
Kaitlyn. Rockwall High School. Texas Army National Guard.
Kerry and Denise Russell
My daughter Taylor from South Grand Prairie High School will be attending Texas Tech in the fall.
Arianna Cormier
I am a very proud parent of a 2020 grad. She’s a bit discouraged about how things have turned out but I hope to encourage her any way I can.
Jill LaDuca
Noah LaDuca is a 2020 graduate from Texas State University with a Bachelors degree in Business Administration. We are so proud of Noah.
Kelly Swingle
Attached is a picture of my 2020 Senior. Kevin Swingle Class of 2020 Colleyville Heritage High School Colleyville, TX Catcher on Varsity Baseball team and major player in Theatre productions. Attending Sam Houston State University in the Fall Studying Criminal Justice
Ptball66
This is Haleigh Thomas a Senior at North Crowley High School, she is the 2020 class President and will be attending Texas Women’s University this fall.
Mariana Quintana
Jennifer Lewis
Awesome grad from Grapevine HS. He has been in marching band all 4 years! This year he made internationals for DECA but it was cancelled! He was so disappointed! Preston has been in AP classes since middle school. He was accepted at every college he applied to and was accepted to them all with academic scholarships! He chose UNT!! We are so proud of him!!! His mom, Jennifer Lewis
tracy williams
This is my son Lukas Williams who will graduate from Texas A&M on Friday, May 8th with a degree in Kinesiology. We are so proud of his 4 year commitment of working full time for the football team as an equipment manager, all while being a full time student! Jeff and Tracy Williams, Proud parents
tracy williams
