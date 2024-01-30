Photo exhibit at Deep Ellum Art Co. showcases Dallas music scene

The Deep Ellum Art Co. on Commerce Street is home to a combination of live music and art. Right now, its gallery wall is filled with photography from concerts. The exhibit is called 'Music in Frames: A Thousand Words of Sound'.

"I basically got some of the best photographers that I know in town and put this show together," photographer and exhibit curator Andrew Sherman said.

All the stages in the photos are local, as are some of the artists, like The Toadies, Post Malone, and Erykah Badu.

"She's very local," Sherman said looking at a photo he made of Badu wearing a silver hat during her annual birthday concert last year. "She's the Queen of the local scene."

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Five photographers are featured in the exhibit: Mike Brooks, Vera 'Velma' Hernandez, Carly May Gravley, Madison Raney, and Sherman.

"For a concert photographer these days, a lot of times you don't see your work in print," Sherman said. "It's just on Instagram or the internet."

The exhibit helps put visitors center stage.

"The thing about Dallas is, talent is incredible here," Sherman said. "We have an amazing scene here. The byproduct is we have an amazing group of photographers here."

The exhibit crosses genres from pop, to punk, to rock. Some of the local artists captured in photos, like Tim DeLaughter from Polyphonic Spree, have been on Sherman's Dallas Famous podcast.

"If you go to this side of the wall it's the Stones...it's AC/DC," Sherman said. "Then you go to the other side, Carly May, and it's like a who's who of pop stars."

Something for everyone.

"A concert is, it's a wild beast," Sherman said. "Everybody sounds great in my photos, and I feel that's true for all of us."

Music in Frames will be on exhibit at Deep Ellum Art Co. through late February. Photos from the exhibit can be purchased online.

Sherman said sales from his Texas series of photos and all of Brooks' photos will go to support Foundation 45, which provides mental health support for Dallas creatives.