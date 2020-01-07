Petition to Remove McKinney Councilman Will Move Forward

A petition to remove a McKinney city councilman has met the legal requirements to move forward, the city secretary says.

La'Shadion Shemwell will have five days to decide if he will resign or face a recall vote in May's election.

The petition was delievered to McKinney City Hall on Dec. 27 and contained more than 3,300 signatures -- more than the 2,100 required for the recall to move forward.

The petition came after Shemwell declared a "black state of emergency" following multiple officer-involved shootings in North Texas.