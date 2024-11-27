Dallas

Pete Schenkel, Dallas businessman, philanthropist, civic leader dies at 89

The State Fair of Texas stalwart saved the Red River Rivalry

By Cheryl Hall | The Dallas Morning News

Pete Schenkel, president of Schepps Dairy Inc.; member, DFW Airport board, August 15, 1988.
The Dallas Morning News/Evans Caglage

Pete Schenkel, Dallas’ consummate businessman, philanthropist, civic leader and lifelong milkman, died early Wednesday morning at his Highland Park home from natural causes while in hospice.

Schenkel was 89.

Schenkel was best known publicly for preventing the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma from uprooting their fabled Red River Rivalry football game from the Cotton Bowl during the State Fair of Texas in the late ‘90s.

Subsequent deals, largely brokered by the longtime State Fair steadfast supporter, secured the game through 2036.

