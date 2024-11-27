Pete Schenkel, Dallas businessman, philanthropist, civic leader dies at 89

Pete Schenkel, Dallas’ consummate businessman, philanthropist, civic leader and lifelong milkman, died early Wednesday morning at his Highland Park home from natural causes while in hospice.

Schenkel was 89.

Schenkel was best known publicly for preventing the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma from uprooting their fabled Red River Rivalry football game from the Cotton Bowl during the State Fair of Texas in the late ‘90s.

Subsequent deals, largely brokered by the longtime State Fair steadfast supporter, secured the game through 2036.

