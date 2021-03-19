Woman Claiming to Be Pete Davidson's Wife Charged After Entering His NYC Home

The suspect allegedly entered Davidson's Staten Island home Thursday afternoon while one of his family members was there

A person who claims to be married to "Saturday Night Live" comedian Pete Davidson has been arrested after allegedly illegally entering his Staten Island home, according to police.

Michelle Mootreddy was charged with trespassing and two counts of stalking, State Island Advanced first reported. Mootreddy allegedly entered Davidson's home in Annadale Thursday afternoon while one of his family members was there, police confirmed.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The family member called 911 and reported Mootreddy, who isn't actually married to the 27-year-old celebrity. A spokesperson for Davidson told Page Six earlier this week that Davidson doesn't know Mootreddy after a press release published Tuesday about their production company, Bodega Cats Presents, and their marriage.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Collin County 6 hours ago

Protestors Gather Outside Collin County Jail After Death of Marvin Scott III

“Not a word of it is true,” Davidson’s attorney told the outlet. “Mr. Davidson has no idea who this person is. We are investigating and considering all legal and equitable remedies.”

Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us