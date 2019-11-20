1 Dead, 1 Injured in Far Northeast Dallas Shooting

One person was killed and a second transported to a hospital in critical condition after a shooting in Far Northeast Dallas Wednesday afternoon, police say.

The shooting happened at about 12:33 p.m. in the 12100 block of Abrams Road, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Police said a 33-year-old man, identified later as James Burks, died at the scene and a 27-year-old was taken to Dallas Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition.

Police said the gunman was a man about 25 years old, with a short, mohawk-style haircut. He was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and black track pants, according to police.

The gunman reportedly got into a silver sedan and fled the location after the shooting, police said.

Police said they were continuing to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact Dallas police Det. Anderson at 214-671-3616 or orc.anderson@dallascityhall.com. People can also contact Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.