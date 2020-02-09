Person Shot in Argument Outside Dave & Busters: Dallas Police

One person was shot Sunday afternoon outside a Dave & Busters in Dallas following an argument inside the business, police say.

Two groups of people were involved in a verbal altercation inside the Dave & Busters in the 9400 block of North Central Expressway.

They agreed to take the disagreement outside, and while they were leaving, one person turned around and opened fire, striking a victim, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with an injury not thought to be life-threatening.

One person is in custody, police said.





