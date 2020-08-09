Fort Worth

Off-Duty Officer Shot in Robbery Near Fort Worth Stockyards

More information will become available as the investigation is ongoing

An off-duty Dallas police officer was shot after he got in a fight with two men who were attempting to rob him, according to Fort Worth police.

Fort Worth police say the officer was holding his wife's purse when the suspects approached him asking for the purse. The officer denied and got into a fight with the suspects when one of them took out a gun and shot him in the torso.

The suspects left in a brown pickup truck, according to Fort Worth police.

The officer alerted patrol officers via radio and a pursuit ensued.

The officer was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Police say more information will be provided as it becomes available.

