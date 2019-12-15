farmers branch

Person of Interest in Woman’s Death Turns Himself In: Farmers Branch Police

Carlos Raul Larios-Trejo turned himself in to police Sunday

A person of interest in a woman’s death turned himself in early Sunday, Farmers Branch police say. 

Officers responding about 3:45 p.m. Saturday to a welfare check in the 13700 block of Stardust Lane found the body of a woman who appeared to have been murdered, police said. 

Detectives identified Carlos Raul Larios-Trejo as a person of interest. Larios-Trejo also had a warrant for his arrest on a charge of tampering with physical evidence, police said. 

Shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, Larios-Trejo turned himself in to the Farmers Branch Police Department, and was booked into the jail.

No additional information was available.

