Person Injured in Gun Battle With Garland Police, No Officers Hurt

Garland Police are investigating a shooting at a residence involving a police officer Thursday afternoon.

Police officials told NBC 5 that officers were called to a home on the 600 block of Echo Drive where there was reportedly an adult inside a home who was not supposed to be there.

Garland Police said when officers ordered the person to come they were fired upon. Officers returned fire, injuring the person.

No officers were injured in the exchange of gunfire, police said.

The person was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition.

The home is in the Coomer Creek neighborhood near the intersection of the PGBT and Texas 78. Garland Police are asking people to avoid the area while their investigation continues.