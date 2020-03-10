Dallas

Person Injured After Stabbing at Greyhound Bus Station

a crime scene marker with a knife
NBC 5 News/Metro

A person was hospitalized after being cut by another person while waiting for a Greyhound bus in Downtown Dallas Monday night, police said.

Officers responded to the bus station at 200 S. Lamar Blvd. where they found the victim who had been cut in the throat with a sharp object, police said. A police sergeant at the scene said the victim and suspect were both waiting to board the same bus when the reportedly random attack happened.

The suspect was still on the scene and was taken into custody.

The victim was transported to the hospital.

