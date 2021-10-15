Person Held After Carrying Airsoft Gun Onto Arlington High Campus Friday: Police

Arlington police say a person has been detained after carrying an Airsoft gun on the campus of Arlington High School Friday afternoon.

A spokeswoman for the Arlington Independent School District said shortly before 2:30 p.m. that the campus was locked down and that city and district police were investigating a threat on campus.

Moments later, the Arlington police told NBC 5 that a staff member at the school reported seeing someone carrying a weapon on campus and that the school was immediately placed on lockdown.

Police said, "officers quickly identified and detained the individual, who was found to be carrying an Airsoft gun."

No injuries have been reported in connection with the incident. Airsoft guns are low-velocity, air-powered guns that are used in recreational games much like paintball. They fire small, plastic rounds and are generally considered safe when used with protective equipment.

Arlington police said there is no ongoing threat at the school and that the lockdown was being lifted.

So far no information has been released about the person carrying the weapon or why it was brought to the school. Police added that the investigation is ongoing and that no charges have been decided or announced.

This is the second major incident to take place at the school this week. On Tuesday, Arlington police arrested a student who allegedly punched and kicked an English teacher. The 17-year-old student was charged with assault on a public servant and bonded out of the city jail on Wednesday.