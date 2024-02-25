Person found dead in submerged vehicle in White Rock Creek, Dallas Police say

An investigation is underway after a person was found dead in a submerged vehicle Sunday evening in Dallas.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers and first responders from Dallas Fire-Rescue were called to the 5000 block of Military Parkway at White Rock Creek around 6:55 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 25, for reports of a vehicle in the water.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found a vehicle overturned in the creek. First responders approached the car and found someone's body inside.

The name of the victim has not been released, and officials have not revealed the manner of death.

