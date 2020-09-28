Grand Prairie

Person Found Dead in Crashed SUV along I-30 in Grand Prairie: PD

First responders found a person dead inside an SUV that had veered off a Grand Prairie street late Sunday, police say.

Investigators were at the scene of the crash at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday along the westbound Interstate 30 service road between MacArthur Boulevard and Belt Line Road.

Preliminary reports from investigators say one SUV veered off the roadway and into a grassy area. One person was dead inside the vehicle, police said.

Grand Prairie police, their crime scene detectives and the medical examiner's office were at the scene overnight.

No further information was made available.

