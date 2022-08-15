fort worth homicide

Person Fatally Shot Following Minor Car Crash in Fort Worth

Fort Worth Police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot following a minor car crash early Monday morning.

At about 2:45 a.m., officers were called to a crash along University near the Interstate 30 overpass adjacent to Trinity Park.

When officials arrived, they confirmed there had been an argument after a crash and that a man had been shot. First responders said the man died at the scene.

The man's identity has not yet been confirmed.

Police detained several people but so far no arrests have been announced.

