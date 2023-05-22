Person Arrested After Joyride in DART Paratransit Vehicle Sunday

A person is in custody, accused of stealing a DART paratransit van Sunday night and crashing into several parked cars and a bicyclist before being arrested.

DART officials said DART Police were notified about the paratransit van that had been taken from a storage facility at about 11:30 p.m.

The person who took the van headed over near the intersection of Good Latimer Expressway and Central Expressway, crashing into several parked cars along the way.

The driver then struck a bicyclist, who was not hurt.

After hitting the cyclist, DART said the thief tried to get away on foot but was caught by Dallas Police near Swiss Avenue and Bryan Street.

A video posted on Instagram shows the van being driven recklessly in reverse near Bryan Place, crashing into vehicles.

The person, whose name has not been released, is being held at the Dallas County Jail. It's not yet confirmed what charges the person will face.

DART Police are leading the ongoing investigation.