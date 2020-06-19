Perot Museum Works Toward Early July Reopening

The Perot Museum of Nature and Science has begun to work toward reopening to members July 6 and to the public three days later.

According to a statement released by the Perot Museum on Thursday, a timed entry will be used to accommodate the state-mandated occupancy requirements.

The museum encouraged guests to purchase online tickets in advance to guarantee their entry time and allow them to use the self-scanning entrance.

Guests must arrive within one hour of their designated times. Only groups of 10 or fewer will be allowed to purchase tickets, the museum said.

The museum said it has established contactless ticket and phone scanners as well as specific pathways for entering and exiting the building.

State guidelines limit the number of individuals on elevators, so physically abled guests will be directed to take escalators and stairs.

According to the museum, guests should not visit if they are sick. Guests ages 3 and older will be required to wear masks or face coverings, and social distancing practices will be enforced with signs and staff encouragement.

The museum recommends that guests wash their hands regularly and use hand sanitizer.

The restrooms inside the museum have been modified with hands-free door devices, and hand-sanitizing stations will be easily accessible at various locations in the museum.

Cleaning teams will use medical-grade Clorox materials to disinfect exhibit halls, main spaces, and restrooms throughout the day, the museum said.

The museum said that all employees, volunteers, and vendors will be required to wear face masks and have daily temperature checks when entering the building. Staff and volunteers will undergo training regarding safety, public health, and operational measures before reopening.

Museum members will have special pre-opening access from July 6-8, and the hours of 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sundays will be set aside for members only.

All active memberships have been extended for the four months that the museum was closed.

The Perot Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.



Starting on July 1, timed-entry tickets may be purchased online and in advance at perotmuseum.org.