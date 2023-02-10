Perot Museum Offers ‘Super Sunday' Discount to Race Patrick Mahomes

East Texas native Patrick Mahomes is fresh off earning his third career Lamar Hunt trophy and is now gearing up for a big Super Bowl weekend playing for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mahomes is actually one of several elite athletes featured in the Lamar Hunt Family Sports Hall at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science.

He’s part of the speed wall, a virtual simulation that allows visitors to test their speed against some of Earth’s fastest creatures.

Right now, the museum is offering a ‘Super Sunday’ discount, 15% off general admission for families this weekend with the promo code “PAT15” — a nod to Mahomes’ name and jersey number.

“It's truly an honor to know the Hunt family and everything they stand for. To be a part of this in my home state in Dallas, it's really cool to be a part of this,” Mahomes said during the exhibit’s unveiling in recent months.

The sports hall is a hands on science lab for kids. From throwing a football, shooting a hockey puck, turning cartwheels and more, a high-speed camera captures it all for kids to analyze when they're done.

