Perot Museum of Nature and Science to Host NatGeo Live Speaker Series

The series kicks off on Wednesday night with acclaimed Paraclimber Maureen Beck, a one-handed athlete who will share her inspiring story of perseverance

By Alanna Quillen

Kris Ugarriza

The Perot Museum of Nature and Science is announcing the return of its National Geographic Live Speaker Series with three events scheduled in 2023.

The series kicks off on Wednesday night with acclaimed Paraclimber Maureen Beck, a one-handed athlete and two-time world champion poised to share her inspiring story of perseverance.

Beck was chosen as the 2019 National Geographic Adventurer of the Year. She’s attempted some of the most difficult climbs by a one-handed athlete, including the first unassisted adaptive climb of the Lotus Flower Tower in Canada’s Cirque of the Unclimbables.

On April 26, an award-winning photographer and filmmaker Ami Vitale will detail her personal quest to protect international wildlife. She has used her talents behind the lens to document the lives of some of the globe’s most awe-inspiring physical creatures, including northern white rhinos, giant pandas, and African elephants.

Photo by upcoming speaker, Ami Vitale

The series closes on October 11 with acclaimed bioengineer Kakani Katija.

A one-time international figure skater, her current bioengineering endeavors focus on graceful movements that lie below the surface of the ocean. By utilizing her skills as a certified diver, Katija studies the ecosystems of the ocean’s midwaters, gathering data and developing ground-breaking technologies.

MBARI
Kakani Katija

All three speaking events, presented locally by Charles Schwab, will be held in The Hoglund Foundation Theater.

“This speaker series allows us to honor the Museum’s mission of creating a welcoming, inspiring, and impactful experience for our visitors,” said Dr. Linda Silver, Eugene McDermott Chief Executive Officer of the Perot Museum. “By inviting these three incredible women to tell their fascinating stories, we’re continuing to focus on STEM learning, while further strengthening our connection with the community. The Perot Museum is a place for everyone, and this series truly embodies that spirit.”

For more information on tickets, click here.

