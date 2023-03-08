Perot Museum in Dallas Extends Hours for Spring Break

North Texas school children will be enjoying spring break for the next few weeks and the Perot Museum of Nature and Science is offering plenty of things to do to keep the family busy.

The museum has extended its hours starting Saturday, March 11. They will be welcoming families at 9 a.m. and remain open until 5 p.m. These hours include Tuesday, March 14th, a day on which the museum is typically closed. These extended hours will include the café and the museum shop.

In addition to the extended hours, The Perot is launching a science camp and celebrating “Pi Day” (3.14) with a special pizza promo offering a second slice priced at only $3.14 on March 14th.

The museum’s “Pirate Camp - The Science of the High Seas” will keep students inspired and engaged with school doors closed, while the beloved “The Science Behind Pixar” exhibit will continue to detail the STEM technologies that bring some of film’s most beloved characters to life.