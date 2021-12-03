Perot Family Donates $5 Million to Klyde Warren Park Expansion

Klyde Warren Park is celebrating a milestone this week.

The Perot family recently donated $5 million to help the Children's Park go through a major expansion.

It will have a new name – the Sheila and Jody Grant Children's Park – in honor of the main park’s founders. The naming will mark the first feature to be named after the Grants, who led the effort beginning in 2004 to create Klyde Warren Park.

“Without Sheila and Jody Grant, there would simply be no Klyde Warren Park,” said Margot Perot in a statement. “This gift honors their courage and commitment in developing this wonderful Park for all of Dallas to enjoy. I can’t think of a greater privilege than putting the Grants’ name on the newly expanded Children’s Park, commemorating their selfless service and creative passion in making this dream for Dallas come true.”

As part of the Enhancements and Expansion Project, the children’s area will be expanded from 12,000 square feet to 18,000 square feet.

“Sheila and I are beyond honored by this generous and thoughtful gift by the Perot family,” said Jody Grant, chairman of the board of the Woodall Rodgers Park Foundation. “The Perots have been such dear friends of ours, and of our beloved Klyde Warren Park, since its inception. We are incredibly grateful for this meaningful gift and the lasting joy it will bring to our community’ many children."

Several new features will be added including:

New, state-of-the-art play equipment

A climbing tower

A children’s climbing wall

New balance and spinning elements

An additional water feature

Shaded picnic area for birthday parties or other fun family celebrations

An entirely new play surface will be installed throughout

Existing restrooms will be updated

New landscaping will be added.

“One of our initial missions was to create a special place for families to come together in the heart of our fabulous city. The family’s generous gift will prove catalytic to building on our momentum and growth," said Sheila Grant. "They have been longtime advocates for the city of Dallas and an encouraging force behind the Park’s success. We are simply thrilled and deeply touched by this most meaningful gift and so pleased that the real beneficiaries will be the children and families who will love and enjoy this expanded park for decades to come.”

Starting at the beginning of 2022, the children's park space will be closed at the beginning of 2022 and will remain closed for about five to six months for construction work.

Don’t worry, the park plans to add activities to the lawn to keep the kids busy in the meantime.

“We are thrilled and delighted that the Perot family has made an incredibly generous gift to name the children’s part, which is our most popular feature,” said Klyde Warren Park president Kit Sawers. “We are a nonprofit, we’re not city funded. So we really rely on the generous contribution of our donors, like the Perot family for the children’s parks to keep us going.”

The expansion is one of several elements planned as part of Klyde Warren Park’s Phase 2.0 project. Within the existing park, the lawn closest to Pearl Street will showcase the Nancy Best Fountain, offering children and families another welcoming water feature.

My Best Friend’s Park, a beloved amenity for Dallas dogs and their owners, will also be relocated across the street to a bigger and shadier space.

Click here to learn more about the upcoming projects.