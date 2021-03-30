PepsiCo, Nonprofits Offering Childcare, Job-Training Skills to 550 Southern Dallas Women

A snack and beverage giant is joining forces with Dallas non-profits to help hundreds of women in Southern Dallas.

The new program called ‘Women’s Workforce Initiative’ is part of the larger ‘Southern Dallas Thrives’ program which has been in place for a few years now.

The initiative is accepting applications and will soon select 550 women to receive education and job training skills to ‘get and keep’ living wage jobs.

This will be an investment in the women of Southern Dallas over the next three years.

For beverage giant PepsiCo Frito-Lay, says it’s about improving its home base.

“When more than 25% of PepsiCo’s 6,500 North Texas’ employees live in southern Dallas, this is about investing in our home and our community,” said Rebecca Acuna, director of government affairs for PepsiCo.

According to the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas, one in three people in Southern Dallas live in poverty.

More than one in 10 single mothers are unemployed and lack access to childcare which is necessary to qualify for more than 42,000 unfilled jobs in the area, according to CitySquare.

Making matters worse, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, many women have been forced out of work to care for their children.

“Many women that may have had jobs that they were getting-by, some of those jobs will not come back. They’re ones that have been automated,” said Susan Hoff, chief strategy and impact officer at United Way of Metropolitan Dallas. “That is going to impact our economy and our corporate community because quite honestly, we need those talented women in the workforce.”

Hoff said 550 women will be selected for the Southern Dallas Thrives’ Women’s Workforce Initiative.

The women will receive the necessary social support, technical and soft-skills training needed to secure employment in high-growth industries.

“We are intentionally focused on these sectors where jobs are available so we’re looking at sectors like advanced manufacturing, logistics, sales, marketing, food and hospitality industries,” said Acuna.

The women will also receive resume-building skills, financial coaching, transportation and even help with childcare, at no cost.

Dallas College and CitySquare are also part of the initiative.

The United Way hopes this will bridge existing gaps in the region.

“There’s not always transportation to get to good-paying jobs,” said Hoff. “Even things like grocery stores.”

Hoff said her hope for the women is that ‘every single one of them is going to be successful,’ and that other corporations step up and invest in people.

“Because 550 women is amazing, but there are 10 times that many women who will benefit, not only benefit from the support but also be tremendous assets to our community,” said Hoff.

The program is set to get underway this summer. To apply, click here.