Entertainment destination company Merlin Entertainments is preparing for the anticipated opening of the Peppa Pig Theme Park in North Richland Hills on March 1, 2025.

Merlin Entertainments said the park will feature five rides, interactive attractions, themed playgrounds, shows and dining based on the children's franchise.

General admission will be available for $27.99 starting Nov. 19. Annual passes will also be available for $99.99, which features unlimited admission to the park once it opens.

Guests who purchase an annual pass will have access to the Peppa Pig World of Play at the Grapevine Mills Mall starting Nov. 12.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Presale tickets will be available for purchase Nov. 12-18 by signing up for the theme park's newsletter.

The park will also offer packages with additional benefits, including receiving Peppa Pig ears with admission for $32.99 and the "My First Theme Park Package," which includes exclusive merchandise with admission for $49.99.

The parent company said the park aims to provide young children and families with memorable experiences in DFW.

"The world of PEPPA PIG, the beloved preschool franchise from Hasbro, will come to life in the new theme park," they said. "As a lifelong friend, PEPPA PIG encourages kids to jump in together and explore the world around them, while giving kids the confidence to treat every first step as a new adventure - from the every day to the epic."

Merlin Entertainment also owns Peppa Pig World of Play, LEGOLAND® Discovery Center, and SEA LIFE Aquarium at Grapevine Mills Mall.

Fans can find more information and updates on the park's grand opening at www.peppapigthemepark.com.