Peppa Pig Theme Park Coming to North Richland Hills

North Richland Hills will soon be home to the second outdoor Peppa Pig Theme Park in North America.

The city announced Tuesday that Hasbro and Merlin Entertainment will build a 14-acre theme park at the former site of the Mountasia Family Fun Center along Texas 26, next to NRH20 and across the highway from Tarrant County College's Northeast Campus.

The standalone theme park will have rides, interactive attractions, playscapes and shows, all with recognizable scenes and elements from the globally beloved cartoon.

The other Peppa Pig Theme Park is located in Winter Haven, Florida, outside Orlando, and boasts a cinema, fair and a Daddy Pig roller coaster catering to riders 36 inches and up. The park also has several other rides, including a boat ride and a dinosaur ride, that are designed with younger children in mind.

Developers have not yet said which rides or attractions will be installed at the North Texas park when it opens in 2024. A specific opening date has also not been announced.

"North Richland Hills is known for its family-friendly amenities and activities -- we could not be more thrilled to add Peppa Pig Theme Park to the mix. This will be a great addition to our community," said North Richland Hills Mayor Oscar Trevino in a prepared statement. "Conveniently located next door to NRH2O Family Water Park, Peppa Pig Theme Park will bring more energy to an area already known as a destination for family fun. I'm certain it will provide unforgettable entertainment that keeps families coming back again and again."

To get a sneak peek at what the Peppa Pig Theme Park will have to offer, sign up for the Peppa Pig Theme Park emails here. Merlin Entertainment also operates Peppa Pig World of Play, a smaller indoor play center that opened in January 2019 inside Grapevine Mills Mall.

The theme park in North Richland Hills is the latest to be announced in North Texas. On Tuesday, city leaders in Frisco are expected to vote on a proposal for a new Universal Studios Theme Park announced in January.