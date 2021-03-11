People in These North Texas Counties Are Among the Most Generous in the State, New Study Says

Rockwall, Collin and Denton county residents were among the most giving to charities last year, according to a new study released by SmartAsset that ranks the counties as the No. 2, 3 and 4 most generous in the state.

The financial services company used IRS data to determine where residents gave the most money to charitable causes and organizations. The study ranked both how much people donate as a percentage of their net income and the proportion of people in a given county who made itemized charitable donations.

Rockwall County residents placed second on the statewide list by donating 1.82% of their incomes, and 14.43% of residents gave to charitable organizations, netting the county a national rank of 139.

