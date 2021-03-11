donations

People in These North Texas Counties Are Among the Most Generous in the State, New Study Says

The study ranked counties based on the percentages of residents who gave to charitable organizations last year

By Anna Caplan, The Dallas Morning News

Rockwall, Collin and Denton county residents were among the most giving to charities last year, according to a new study released by SmartAsset that ranks the counties as the No. 2, 3 and 4 most generous in the state.

The financial services company used IRS data to determine where residents gave the most money to charitable causes and organizations. The study ranked both how much people donate as a percentage of their net income and the proportion of people in a given county who made itemized charitable donations.

Rockwall County residents placed second on the statewide list by donating 1.82% of their incomes, and 14.43% of residents gave to charitable organizations, netting the county a national rank of 139.

Click here to read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

