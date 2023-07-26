People fight to keep BNSF Railway logistics center out of their small Grayson County city

A little more than 2200 people call Gunter Texas home. Its size is why some people love it.

"Small town,” Gunter resident Stuart Diamond said describing his city. “Laid back. Easy going."

Diamond is afraid their small-town way of life could be threatened by a BNSF Railway logistics center planned for more than 900 acres. BNSF wants to annex some land into the city and change zoning for heavy industrial use.

"It's not good,” Diamond said. “It doesn't belong in town. It doesn't belong near a neighborhood. It doesn't belong near a school. It needs to be much further out."

Diamond is not alone.

Wednesday night a special joint City Council and Planning and Zoning Commission was packed with people opposing the plan.

"We have two roads in this town that are going to be screwed up with this crap,” a resident said at the podium during public comment.

"It's 2023 and we have enough evidence that we know what this development does to our home values and to our communities, so where are the laws protecting all of us as homeowners," another resident questioned.

Part of BNSF’s plan is off the table for consideration for now.

In a written statement to NBC 5 BNSF Director of External Communications Kendall Kirkham Sloan said:

“BNSF has been working very closely with the City of Gunter and listening to feedback from the community as we plan for the development of a new logistics center. Based on the feedback we have received from the community and city staff, BNSF has decided to take time to further consider how we will orient and construct this facility. We are withdrawing our applications to rezone and annex our property in the city and BNSF will not be represented at the planned city council meeting July 26. We appreciate the City of Gunter for their continued efforts to work with our company, and look forward to further developing this site in a way that is mutually beneficial to the community and our customers.”

Interim Gunter city manager Jeff Gibson said this was the citizens' voices being heard.

"Possibly taking more time having more interaction with the community and more interaction with the railroad to come to some type of balance compromise to this community," Gibson said.

People in Gunter aren't stopping their fight. They want their council members to say no to BNSF.

"Hopefully they listen to their people, and they make the right choice," Diamond said.