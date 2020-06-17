Dallas

Pence to Visit Texas for ‘Freedom’ Event at Megachurch

Vice President Pence's visit comes a little over two weeks after President Trump visited Dallas

Vicepresidente Mike Pence
Shutterstock

Vicepresidente Mike Pence visita Orlando para plan de reactivación del turismo.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Vice President Mike Pence will visit Texas later this month for a “Celebrate Freedom” event at a Dallas megachurch, officials said Wednesday.

Pence’s office said the vice president will travel to Dallas on June 28 and will visit First Baptist Church. He will also speak at the church’s event, which is described as “an annual celebration of America’s freedom and spiritual foundation.” 

Robert Jeffress, the pastor of the 14,000-member, Southern Baptist church, is one of President Donald Trump’s leading allies among conservative evangelical Christians.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 12 hours ago

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

Pride Month 40 mins ago

Pride Flag to Fly at Dallas City Hall to Celebrate Pride Month

This weekend, Pence is scheduled to attend Trump’s first campaign rally since the coronavirus campaign began in Tulsa. He also spent time in Iowa this week, visiting a diner and speaking at a Winnebago facility.

This article tagged under:

DallasVice PresidentMike Pence
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us