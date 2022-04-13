DallasNews.com

Pegasus Sign Atop Downtown Dallas Hotel in Danger of Falling Off, City Officials Say

The Dallas City Council approved paying a construction firm nearly $358,000 for repairs that include fixing corrosion eating away at the structure holding the rooftop sign

By Everton Bailey Jr. / The Dallas Morning News

The Pegasus sign perched atop downtown Dallas’ Magnolia Hotel is in danger of falling if it goes without repairs, city officials warned Wednesday.

The nearly 90-year-old steel base for the 15-ton sign is so corroded that it could fall off the roof, they said. The Dallas City Council approved close to $358,000 to repair and stabilize the base as well as to fix corrosion on a rooftop crane needed to get to the sign and replace missing neon lighting.

Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax said high winds in recent weeks make securing the sign a high priority and that ultimately, it’s the city’s responsibility to pay for the repairs.

