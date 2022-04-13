Pegasus Sign Atop Downtown Dallas Hotel in Danger of Falling Off, City Officials Say

The Pegasus sign perched atop downtown Dallas’ Magnolia Hotel is in danger of falling if it goes without repairs, city officials warned Wednesday.

The nearly 90-year-old steel base for the 15-ton sign is so corroded that it could fall off the roof, they said. The Dallas City Council approved close to $358,000 to repair and stabilize the base as well as to fix corrosion on a rooftop crane needed to get to the sign and replace missing neon lighting.

Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax said high winds in recent weeks make securing the sign a high priority and that ultimately, it’s the city’s responsibility to pay for the repairs.

