Peer Support Program Helping Allen First Responders With Mental Health and Wellness

First responders always rush to answer the call for help. But they're often the last to find help for themselves.

The Garland Police Department’s wellness officer Todd Gyure said supporting the mental health of police and paramedics is crucial, especially after the recent mass shooting in Allen that has shaken communities across North Texas.

"Some first responders have a really spartan warrior mentality,” he said. “They think about taking care of the community all the time but they don't think about taking care of themselves."

Throughout the week, Gyure has been working one on one with first responders from Allen to process the trauma of the mass shooting.

He's one of several trained peer support officers from across North Texas who are part of a group called Overwatch Peer Support, a program within the North Texas chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

The officers deliver specialized training to help first responders recognize when they are experiencing symptoms of PTSD, depression or other problems that can arise in the aftermath of a traumatic event.

They also connect first responders with therapy, breathing exercises, and other mental health resources so they don't feel alone in processing their feelings.

"It's been a big honor and really humbling to share some space with first responders that were out there on the scene,” he said.

NAMI’s website has a peer support application on its website for any first responder who needs help. Click here to send a request.

Gyure is also a producer on a new documentary called PTSD911, which highlights the mental health struggles first responders face in their line of work.

Tickets are on sale now for a screening at the Historic Plaza Theater in Garland on June 24.