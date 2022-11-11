Pediatric Hospital at Capacity as RSV, Flu Cases Continue to Climb

In just 24 hours, 568 patients checked into the emergency room at Cook Children's. That's one sick child every two minutes, meaning long waits for families and long days for pediatric health care workers.

“We're trying to survive. We are pulling in extra positions to come help daily. We are opening up spots in the hospital to allow for more patients to come,” said Dr. Maxie Brewer.

Week over week, flu cases have doubled, reaching numbers seen during past year's spikes weeks ahead of schedule.

This week, the number of RSV cases reported was higher than those seen at any one point over the last five years.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

“It just shows that there's something going on with these viruses this year. They're really coming out with a vengeance. And there's a lot of kids that just have never been exposed to them,” said Brewer.

“It’s awful. We had COVID and RSV this summer, so I thought we might be in the clear a little bit,” said mom Kristin Severs.

Instead, Severs said 6-month-old Paxton recently spiked his first fever. Though he tested negative for flu, COVID and an ear infection, she said he’s been uncomfortable and restless.

She said in light of the surge in viruses, the family’s been careful where they go with both Paxton and his toddler big brother.

“Every time something pops up at school, you just get that pit in your stomach. What's coming for us next? And when are my kids going to get these symptoms? So it is a constant string of worry,” she said.

It’s a concern, especially as hospitals like Cook Children's report eight to 10-hour wait times for children who need to be transferred to the pediatric ICU.

Cook Children's Health Care System

It's a situation Brewer said she fears will only grow worse after the Thanksgiving holiday.

“What really worries me is that we're going to be getting together, and big groups are going to be sitting inside. We're going to be sharing food, sharing drinks, which just leads to more cases spreading,” said Brewer.

For now, she's urging parents to call their pediatrician as a first step, before visiting the ER, to keep sick kids home, and above all, practice good hand hygiene.