Pediatric Cancer Patients Take the Runway With Celebrities at Children's Cancer Fund Light It Up Gala

It was a special night of glitz and glamor at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas Friday night.

What started as just a luncheon many years ago has now grown into a gala and modeling showcase raising money for the nonprofit Children's Cancer Fund.

The organization’s executive director says this is about so much more than just one night.

"The kids are still in the hospital and we're here to show them that the community cares for them, we are here for them, and we won't stop until we find a cure for cancer,” Children’s Cancer Fund Executive Director Jennifer Arthur said.

NBC 5 anchor Meredith Land served as emcee.

This night cancer patients were the supermodels. Along with celebrity escorts 21 pediatric cancer patients walked the runway.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott joined the mission as an honorary chair. He said this hits close to home for him.

"It's special to me,” Prescott said. “Having dealt with cancer and having a history of it with my mother and not having kids, it's a different perspective but I understand how devastating this is and how we need to get as many arms as we can and as many people as we can to go all in on this fight against it."

Former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman has been an honorary chair for 25 years. But he's hoping one day this event won't be needed any longer.

"You know we say it every year,” Aikman said. “We keep thinking every year that this will be the last year. We hope that it will be the last year. Hopefully, this year is and if it's not we'll be back here next year."