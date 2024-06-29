81-year-old man fatally struck by truck in McDonald's parking lot: Lewisville police

An investigation is underway after an 81-year-old man was run over and killed as he exited a fast-food restaurant Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the McDonald's on the 700 block of Main Street at around 9:25 a.m. June 29, following reports of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.

Once police arrived at the scene, they learned that the driver of a red Toyota truck was backing out of a parking spot and suddenly accelerated abruptly before hitting a man who was walking out of the building.

The 81-year-old victim, identified as George Stepp, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The truck driver was taken to Medical City Lewisville Hospital for medical evaluation.

Lewisville Police said they are investigating whether the driver experienced a possible medical issue at the time of the incident, which caused them to reverse so quickly.

There is no word on whether criminal charges will be brought against the Toyota driver. The restaurant was closed as Lewisville police officers conducted their investigation.