Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Vehicle in Denton Saturday Night

One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Denton Saturday night, police say.

The collision happened at about 9:20 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of W. University Drive -- just west of Texas Woman's University -- Denton police said.

Police said a vehicle struck a pedestrian in the westbound lanes of University Drive. The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene, was uninjured and cooperated with the investigation.

The person who was struck was transported to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead, police said.

The person's identity was not released Sunday.

Police said the incident was the first deadly crash in Denton this year.

