Pedestrian Killed on I-35 After Being Hit by 18-Wheeler

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash that occurred on Monday morning.

According to officials, sheriff's deputies received call about a major accident at 3:05 a.m.

Officials said a male pedestrian had been struck by an 18-wheeler at southbound IH-35 and Mockingbird Lane.

Dallas Police arrived at the scene first and shut down all lanes of I-35 at Empire Central, diverting traffic to Regal Row, officials said.

According to officials, the male pedestrian was confirmed dead at 3:22 a.m. Officials said he is believed to be 41 years old.

At 7:12 a.m., the freeway was opened back up after vehicles were towed and the road was cleaned.

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing, officials said.