Dallas

Pedestrian Killed on I-35 After Being Hit by 18-Wheeler

Metro

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash that occurred on Monday morning.

According to officials, sheriff's deputies received call about a major accident at 3:05 a.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Officials said a male pedestrian had been struck by an 18-wheeler at southbound IH-35 and Mockingbird Lane.

Dallas Police arrived at the scene first and shut down all lanes of I-35 at Empire Central, diverting traffic to Regal Row, officials said.

According to officials, the male pedestrian was confirmed dead at 3:22 a.m. Officials said he is believed to be 41 years old.

At 7:12 a.m., the freeway was opened back up after vehicles were towed and the road was cleaned.

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing, officials said.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas PoliceDallas Sheriff’s Officeauto pedestrian
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us