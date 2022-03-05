Pedestrian Killed in Overnight Crash on I-35E in Denton: Police

One person is dead after a crash on I-35 in Denton on Saturday morning, police said.

According to the Denton Police Department, officers were dispatched to a crash shortly after 4 a.m. in the 2400 block of South I-35E following multiple 911 calls reporting a body in the roadway.

According to police, one caller stated that he had struck a pedestrian near the Buc-ee's Boulevard exit.

The preliminary investigation showed that the victim had stopped their vehicle on the right shoulder of the interstate and exited the vehicle for an unknown reason, police said.

According to police, the victim is believed to have walked into the right lane of traffic where they were struck by a vehicle.

Police said the pedestrian was run over by at least one other vehicle.

The drivers of both vehicles involved in the crash are cooperating with the investigation, police said.

All southbound lanes of I-35E were closed at the Lillian Miller Parkway exit and reopened around 8 a.m.

According to police, the victim has not been positively identified yet.