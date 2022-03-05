Denton

Pedestrian Killed in Overnight Crash on I-35E in Denton: Police

GETTY IMAGES

One person is dead after a crash on I-35 in Denton on Saturday morning, police said.

According to the Denton Police Department, officers were dispatched to a crash shortly after 4 a.m. in the 2400 block of South I-35E following multiple 911 calls reporting a body in the roadway.

According to police, one caller stated that he had struck a pedestrian near the Buc-ee's Boulevard exit.

The preliminary investigation showed that the victim had stopped their vehicle on the right shoulder of the interstate and exited the vehicle for an unknown reason, police said.

According to police, the victim is believed to have walked into the right lane of traffic where they were struck by a vehicle.

Police said the pedestrian was run over by at least one other vehicle.

The drivers of both vehicles involved in the crash are cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Fort Worth 2 hours ago

Artists Restore Historic Fort Worth Home, Open Collaborative Project Space

Russia-Ukraine Crisis 4 hours ago

Dallas Mayor Calls for City Officials to Suspend Ties With Russian Sister City

All southbound lanes of I-35E were closed at the Lillian Miller Parkway exit and reopened around 8 a.m.

According to police, the victim has not been positively identified yet.

This article tagged under:

DentoncrashDenton policepedestrian
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us