Pedestrian Killed by Driver in Overnight Fort Worth Crash: Police

One person is dead after a car crash involving a pedestrian in Fort Worth on Wednesday.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, North units responded to a major accident near North Freeway and Eagle Parkway shortly after 12:30 a.m.

Police said when officers arrived at the scene, they confirmed that the victim was killed after being struck by a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was leaving work and driving northbound on the service road at the time of the crash, police said.

According to police, the driver informed officers that he did not see the victim until it was too late because the area was not well lit.

Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.