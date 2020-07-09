Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle on Dallas North Tollway

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety officials, a pedestrian was hit by a truck tractor-semitrailer and then was trapped under the trailer.

The incident happened Thursday at approximately 1:50 p.m.

Highway Patrol Troopers were called to the scene on the Dallas North Tollway near Arapaho Road.

Initial information indicates the pedestrian was walking in the traffic lanes of the tollway.

The pedestrian was struck and trapped under the trailer. The person was rescued from under the trailer and transported to a local medical facility.